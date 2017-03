Kristen Stewart’s second turn with French filmmaker Olivier Assayas in Personal Shopper had a solid start in its initial four-theater run this weekend, grossing $92.5K. The IFC Films release outpaced the opening weekend per theater average of the duo’s 2014 collaboration Clouds of Sils Maria. Elsewhere, two fairly large limited releases made their way to a sizable number of U.S. theaters over the weekend. Paladin’s period war romance The Ottoman Lieutenant bowed in over two hundred locations, taking in nearly $174K, while FIPs Indian pic Badrinath Ki Dulhania grossed $850K over the weekend in more than 150 theaters. Focus World bowed its Belgian/French Cannes thriller Raw with two runs, grossing a decent $25K and CBS Films’ The Sense Of an Ending in several locations with $42K its first weekend.

NEW RELEASES

Badrinath Ki Dulhania (FIP) NEW [152 Theaters] Weekend $850,000, Average $5,592

The Ottoman Lieutenant (Paladin) NEW [216 Theaters] Weekend $173,750, Average $804

Personal Shopper (IFC Films) NEW [4 Theaters] Weekend $92,516, Average $23,129

Raw (Focus World) NEW [2 Theaters] Weekend $25,230, Average $12,615

The Sense Of an Ending (CBS Films) NEW [4 Theaters] Weekend $42,000, Average $10,500

RETURNING/SECOND WEEKEND

The Last Word (Bleecker Street) Week 2 [25 Theaters] Weekend $74,683, Average $2,987, Cume $114,370

Table 19 (Fox Searchlight) Week 2 [868 Theaters] Weekend $850,000, Average $979, Cume $2,986,700

The Women’s Balcony (Menemsha) Week 2 [8 Theaters] Weekend $43,072, Average $5,384

HOLDOVERS / THIRD+ WEEKENDS

Bitter Harvest (Roadside Attractions) Week 3 [32 Theaters] Weekend $41,235, Average $1,257, Cume $498,922

Everybody Loves Somebody (Pantelion/Lionsgate) Week 4 [33 Theaters] Weekend $25,000, Average $758, Cume $1,869,237

A United Kingdom (Fox Searchlight) Week 5 [317 Theaters] Weekend $500,000 Average $1,577, Cume $2,580,288

Land Of Mine (Sony Pictures Classics) Week 5 [40 Theaters] Weekend $60,973, Average $1,524, Cume $188,409

Chapter & Verse (Paladin) Week 6 [1 Theater] Weekend $3,094, Cume $81,870

The Founder (The Weinstein Company) Week 8 [57 Theaters] Weekend $48,200, Average $846, Cume $12,572,694

The Red Turtle (Sony Pictures Classics) Week 8 [42 Theaters] Weekend $30,222, Average $720, Cume $754,884

Paterson (Amazon Studios/Bleecker Street) Week 11 [51 Theaters] Weekend $62,919, Average $1,234, Cume $1,896,212

Toni Erdmann (Sony Pictures Classics) Week 11 [45 Theaters] Weekend $41,999, Average $933, Cume $1,357,191

La La Land (Lionsgate) Week 14 [1,578 Theaters] Weekend $1,770,000, Average $1,122, Cume $148,445,589

Lion (The Weinstein Company) Week 16 [960 Theaters], Weekend $1,361,350, Average $1,418, Cume $48,684,795

Manchester By The Sea (Amazon Studios/Roadside Attractions) Week 17 [113 Theaters] Weekend $68,450, Average $605, Cume $47,533,212

Moonlight (A24) Week 21 [987 Theaters] Weekend $1,000,750, Average $1,014, Cume $26,994,479