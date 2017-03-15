Warner Bros/Legendary’s Kong: Skull Island posted $6.4 million at the domestic box office Tuesday, up 20% from Monday and sending its running total to $72.8M.

Through its first five days, Kong: Skull Island is 10% ahead of Peter Jackson’s 2005 King Kong over the same time frame. That movie ended its domestic run at $218M and worldwide at $550.5M off a $207M production cost. Kong: Skull Island is slightly cheaper at $185M before P&A.

Tuesday’s take for Kong: Skull Island was notable, but not record-breaking, just $100K shy of 2007’s 300 which made $6.5M. Last week, Logan logged the fourth-best Tuesday in March with $8.6M. The top Tuesday of the month belongs to Warner Bros’ Batman V. Superman: Dawn Of Justice, which made $12.1M a year ago.

Disney’s Beauty And The Beast opens tomorrow night and it’s primed to be an event evening ahead of its weekend, which is projected to make between $120M-$130M. At 6 PM, die-hard fans can see the film early in Imax, Cinemark XD and PLF. Like Rogue One, there are all sorts of giveaways and different types of tchotchkes exhibitors are selling, i.e. commemorative tickets and popcorn tins. At 7 PM, regular 2D screenings will kick in.

To celebrate the night at approximately 590 locations, RealD together with Regal, Cinemark, and Marcus Theaters has converted Ariana Grande and John Legend’s “Beauty And The Beast” music video and behind-the-scenes content into 3D. RealD has also partnered with Marcus and Cinemark to distribute a limited number of collectible keepsakes from the film.