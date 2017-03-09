Warner Bros/Legendary’s Kong: Skull Island has chests pounding in its first openings at the international box office. Kicking off in five offshore markets on Wednesday, the Jordan Vogt-Roberts-directed movie grossed $3.3M and was No. 1 in all debuts.

Korea delivered an opening day gross of $682K on 780 screens. It was a strong No. 1 with nearly 50% of the Top 5 in the market and overtaking last week’s opener Logan by 45% yesterday. This is a non-traditional Wednesday opening in Korea and results exceeded comp Godzilla by 8%. That 2014 pic finaled at $5.7M in the market. Other comps here with bigger ultimate numbers include 2005’s King Kong, and 2013’s Pacific Rim and World War Z.

Yesterday in France, where an awful lot of people were watching the Champions League clash between soccer clubs Paris Saint Germain and FC Barcelona (with Barca triumphant in a wild 6-1 finish), the Kong score is $625K off of 76K admissions on 541 screens. The No. 1 movie, it had a 45% share of the Top 5 and was 73% ahead of Logan on the day.

Indonesia pounded out $272K on 471 screens, ranking No. 1. Results more than doubled WWZ‘s opening day, are 38% ahead of Pac Rim and are on par with Godzilla.

Previews out of Russia, where this fare excels, are estimated at $1.3M on 1,130 screens.

The full weekend will see 65 international markets at play in the fields of the giant ape. Today, the Tom Hiddleston/Brie Larson-led pic debuts in 39 including Germany, Italy, Russia, the UK, Brazil and Australia.

Those markets and Day 2 numbers out of the current launches will paint a clearer picture. Word of mouth is strong, but Logan will remain a leggy beast with which to contend. China goes March 24 and Japan bows March 25.