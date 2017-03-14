With 18% K-12 schools out and another 37% colleges, Warner Bros./Legendary’s Kong: Skull Island led all films at the Monday box office with an estimated $5.4M at 3,846 theaters.

Even though the first Monday for 20th Century Fox’s Logan was higher last week at $7.15M, Kong‘s Monday is still good for this time of year. Through four days, the Jordan Vogt-Roberts-directed movie about a group of scientists and soldiers who inspect a mysterious Pacific Island counts $66.4M, a number which is $300K higher than the five-day cume of Peter Jackson’s 2005 King Kong ($66.1M). Through four days that Universal movie accumulated $50.6M (it was a Wednesday December opener), hence Kong: Skull Island is running 31% ahead of it over the same time frame. King Kong ended his domestic run at $218M. Due to bargain Tuesdays at theaters, Kong: Skull Island should see another boost in its daily B.O. today over Monday. Last week, Logan made $8.6M on its first Tuesday, +19% over Monday.

Kong: Skull Island cost an estimated $185M. P&A is estimated at $136M. Through yesterday, the pic counted $85.1M overseas, so worldwide is north of $152M.

Yesterday, Logan made an estimated $3.7M at 4,071 theaters taking its 11-day domestic take to $156.6M. Uni/Blumhouse’s Get Out was third with with an estimated $2.4M at 3,143 sites for a running total in its third week of $113M. Through 18 days, Get Out is running 13% ahead of Blumhouse’s Split (which totaled $99.68M at that point in time). The M. Night Shyamalan-directed psycho thriller has a running B.O. of $136M.