Warner Bros./Legendary’s Kong: Skull Island started the weekend with Thursday preshows grossing $3.7M. Pic expands to 3,846 theaters today and will also be shown in Imax and 3D. The Jordan Vogt-Roberts film starring Hollywood’s most notorious star is also pouncing in 65 offshore territories. Yesterday, he made a total of $3.3M from plays in South Korea, France, Russia, Indonesia, and hit No. 1 in those countries.

Kong: Skull Island is not cheap with a production cost of $185M-$190M before P&A. Global opening projections are at $135M, with stateside hovering between $45M-$50M per tracking earlier this week.

In the U.S./Canada, the great ape has the benefit of being the only major studio wide release — which is more and more a rare marketplace opportunity. However, if Kong is sweating and huffing a bit, it’s because 20th Century Fox’s R-rated Logan is on a tear with a first week’s cume of $114.8M. Should Logan dip slightly this weekend to the high $40Ms, and Kong sink below $50M, than Wolverine wins. Yesterday, Logan was the top film yesterday with $4.95M at 4,071 theaters.

Kong:Skull Island was announced three San Diego Comic-Cons ago with a small teaser.

One comp being looked at here is Warner Bros./New Line’s San Andreas which did $3.1M on its first Thursday, an $18.1M Friday and $54.5M for its opening weekends. That’s better three-day leg out than Warner Bros./Legendary’s Pacific Rim which posted a $3.6M Thursday before making a $14.56M Friday and $37.3M opening.

Kong‘s 79% Certified Fresh Rotten Tomatoes rating is ahead of Godzilla (74% certified fresh), Pacific Rim (71% fresh) and San Andreas (48% rotten), so the hope, of course, is that critical warmth will yield more foot traffic this weekend for the WB/Legendary title of which they are equal partners.

Still, Kong is much lower than both studios’ 2014 co-production Godzilla which minted $9.3M in its Thursday pre-shows, and continued on to make a Friday of $38.4M and $93.1M weekend. Kong crushes the $970K made by Legendary’s ambitious The Great Wall which posted a $5.88M first day and $18.5M weekend.

Universal/Blumhouse’s Get Out is definitely crossing $100M this weekend. Through yesterday, it’s up to $90M after ranking second with $2.6M at 2,938 venues.