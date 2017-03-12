Refresh for latest…: Warner Bros/Legendary’s Kong: Skull Island stomped into offshore play this weekend, planting an $81.6M footprint at the international box office. The Great Ape roared on 20,400 screens in 65 markets and ranked No. 1 in most majors including the UK, Korea, Russia, France and Germany. The global cume is $142.6M. The gorilla also faced off with the Wolverine in most markets as last week’s champ Logan landed another $70.3M for an overseas cume of $285.6M ($436.6M worldwide). The sophomore offshore frame reps a 56% drop from open with Fox/Marvel’s well-reviewed R-rated pic tracking nicely versus other X-Men titles.

The $81.6M debut for Kong is within the $65M-$85M range that we saw ahead of the weekend, and lands the pic on top of such comps as Pacific Rim and Mad Max: Fury Road in Europe. In Asia, where the Jordan Vogt-Roberts-helmed movie has resonated with audiences, the regional haul is $27.1M. That includes Vietnam where it scored the biggest opening weekend of all time (the film was partially shot there as well). Despite coming in at No. 2 behind Logan in Brazil, Kong topped comp Godzilla in nearly all Latin American markets. As a region, the Tom Hiddleston/Brie Larson-starrer bested Pacific Rim and Fury Road.

Factoring in unusually clement weather in parts of Europe, WB is happy with this start for Kong overseas as word of mouth works in favor of the positively-reviewed adventure. At least one rival distributor calls it a “very good launch” considering Logan‘s sharp claws. However, some saw it opening higher and that $185M production budget and estimated $136M P&A cast a long shadow, as my colleague Anthony D’Alessandro has noted.

While both Kong and Logan should have muscular legs, there’s a Beauty and a Beast entering global play next frame under the Disney halo. Kong is sitting out new openings next session and beats his chest in China and Japan on March 24 and 25, respectively. Those were the top plays on 2014’s Godzilla and Kong has comped well against that film in some markets already.

In IMAX, Kong grossed $12.4M globally from 674 screens in 63 markets. It’s the 2nd biggest global March opening ever in the format without China. With $4.8M internationally, Kong is the 4th all-time biggest March bow and the 2nd highest sans the Middle Kingdom.

As for Logan in IMAX, Hugh Jackman’s final turn as the X-Man added $1.8M on 438 screens including $1.4M in China for a cume of $27.1M.

In 79 markets, the 2nd frame overall is 20% bigger than X-Men: Apocalypse and 10% behind X-Men: Days Of Future Past at current exchange rates. With $5.9M in Brazil this session, Logan provided Fox with its biggest second weekend ever in the market. In China, the James Mangold-directed threequel is headed towards a phenomenal $90M. But it did lose some ground this frame to Amblin Entertainment’s A Dog’s Purpose which overtook the No. 1 slot in its 2nd walk around the Middle Kingdom block.

Huaxia is releasing Dog’s Purpose in the PROC with a 24% increase over last session for a 10-day total of $52M. This is Amblin’s first movie in China since Alibaba Pictures took a stake in the company last year. The e-commerce giant’s subsidiary used its marketing and promotional muscle in China to position the film to pet-owners with huge audience reaction on its Tao Piaopiao ticketing platform. Director Lasse Hallstrom’s 2009 dog pic, Hachi: A Dog’s Tale (never released theatrically in the U.S.) is also very popular in the Middle Kingdom.

In other notable performances, Lionsgate’s La La Land broke the £30M milestone in the UK this weekend to become bigger than three of the Twilight movies and two of the Hunger Games films. Also, Sony’s Resident Evil: The Final Chapter crossed $300M worldwide and Disney’s Moana opened in Japan, getting ready to sail across $600M global.

