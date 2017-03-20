The 16th annual Tribeca Film Festival has announced its schedule for the Tribeca Talks portion of the event which runs April 19-30. These are intriguing conversations between pivotal creatives, filmmakers, musicians, stars and media personalities.

“It is an incredible privilege to get a glimpse into the creative process of some of the most brilliant figures in film, music, and culture – and one of my favorite parts of the festival experience,” said Tribeca’s Paula Weinstein. “The Tribeca Talks series allows audiences to join the discussions, and offers a chance to peek into the minds of their favorite entertainers to better understand their creative journeys.”

Of note, this year, there’s a live Podcast portion which Tribeca is partnering with Slate on. The section is covering culture and political humor with Gilbert Gottfried hosting comedy podcast.

The 2017 Tribeca Talks series schedule follows:

Tribeca Talks: Directors Series

With media support from Entertainment Weekly

Today’s most groundbreaking filmmakers discuss their careers and highlights.

Open Road

Jon Favreau with Scarlett Johansson

Filmmaker Jon Favreau will talk to actress Scarlett Johansson about his distinguished and diverse career as a director, successful across both indie and blockbuster franchises, ranging from the indie hit Swingers to the blockbuster Iron Man series. He will also discuss his initiation into virtual reality with Gnomes & Goblins and the landmark live action effort, The Jungle Book, truly embodying the spirit of a director who knows no bounds.

DATE: Friday, April 21

TIME: 5:00PM

LOCATION: SVA 1

Blacombe

Alejandro González Iñárritu

Academy Award–winning filmmaker Alejandro González Iñárritu, one of only three directors to ever win consecutive Oscars and the first to do so in 65 years, will talk about his beautifully varied work on films such as Amores Perros, 21 Grams, Biutiful, Babel, and most recently, The Revenant. Iñárritu is the first Mexican filmmaker to have been nominated for Best Director and Best Producer in the history of the Academy Awards.

DATE: Saturday, April 22

TIME: 2:30PM

LOCATION: SVA 1

Tribeca

Noah Baumbach with Dustin Hoffman

Dustin Hoffman will speak with director and writer Noah Baumbach about his career, which includes his Academy Award-nominated film The Squid and the Whale and the groundbreaking Frances Ha.

DATE: Monday, April 24

TIME: 6:00PM

LOCATION: BMCC Tribeca Performing Arts Center



Tribeca Talks: Virtual Reality

Kathryn Bigelow and Imraan Ismail – The Protectors

At a special VR premiere, Academy Award-winning director Kathryn Bigelow and co-creator Imraan Ismail discuss their collaboration on Virtual Reality documentary The Protectors: A Walk in the Ranger’s Shoes. The experience, from National Geographic, Here Be Dragons, Annapurna Pictures, and African Parks chronicles a day in the life of the rangers in Garamba National Park. Conversation to be followed by the VR premiere.

DATE: Saturday, April 22

TIME: 8:15PM

LOCATION: The Tribeca Festival Hub, located at Spring Studies – 50 Varick Street



Tribeca Talks: Storytellers

With media support from Entertainment Weekly

Some of today’s most innovative creators broke from traditional roles and pioneered their own forms of storytelling, often mastering multiple mediums. This series will celebrate the illustrious careers of those individuals who have broken from the mold.

Rex/Shutterstock

Kobe Bryant and Glen Keane with Michael Strahan

Basketball great Kobe Bryant collaborated with visionary animator Glen Keane on an animated short film that explores what it is like to say goodbye to something you love. In an onstage conversation led by Hall of Famer, NFL analyst on Fox and co-host of Good Morning America, Michael Strahan, Bryant and Keane focus on what story means to them and what it is like to truly step out of your own lane.

After the Movie: Bryant and Keane’s conversation with Michael Strahan will follow a screening of Dear Basketball, Kobe Bryant’s inspiring poem, stunningly drawn to life by veteran animation director Glen Keane and set to the music of legendary composer John Williams.

DATE: Sunday, April 23

TIME: 4:30PM

LOCATION: BMCC Tribeca Performing Arts Center

Common with Nelson George

Beginning as a rapper in Chicago, Academy Award, Golden Globe, and three time Grammy winner Common has crafted an impressive career as a renowned hip-hop artist and notable actor. Director/screenwriter Nelson George joins Common to discuss the power of the combination of film and music.

After the Movie: This conversation will begin with a screening of a never-before-seen extended version of Letter to the Free, followed by a conversation with Nelson George and a live performance by Common.

DATE: Sunday, April 23

TIME: 8:00PM

LOCATION: The Tribeca Festival Hub, located at Spring Studies – 50 Varick Street

Lena Dunham and Jenni Konner

Initially discovered for her original voice in breakout film Tiny Furniture, Lena Dunham has since gone on to win a Golden Globe for her performance in Girls, which was created by Dunham and is helmed by Jenni Konner, whose other work includes the series Help Me Help You. The duo also co-founded the media brand Lenny, home of the feminist weekly newsletter Lenny Letter (LennyLetter.com). In a can’t miss conversation, Dunham and Konner will discuss Girls, the industry, and the highs and lows of their careers.

DATE: Tuesday, April 25

TIME: 6:00PM

LOCATION: The Tribeca Festival Hub, located at Spring Studies – 50 Varick Street



Bruce Springsteen with Tom Hanks

Bruce Springsteen has had an illustrious career spanning over 40 years of unforgettable cultural achievements. The musician sits down with celebrated actor and longtime friend Tom Hanks to discuss Springsteen’s unique place in American musical history and look forward to the future.

DATE: Friday, April 28

TIME: 5:00PM

LOCATION: Beacon Theatre

Barbra Streisand with Robert Rodriguez

Widely recognized as an icon in multiple entertainment fields, Barbra Streisand has attained unprecedented achievements as a recording artist, actor, director, producer, concert performer, author and songwriter. Streisand has been awarded two Oscars®, five Emmys, ten Golden Globes, eight Grammys plus two special Grammys, a special Tony award in 1970, and two CableACE Awards – the only artist to receive honors in all of those fields of endeavor. She will converse on her unparalleled career and force field of creativity with filmmaker Robert Rodriguez.

DATE: Saturday, April 29

TIME: 6:00PM

LOCATION: BMCC Tribeca Performing Arts Center

Tribeca Talks: Master Class (Free events)

Tribeca Talks: Master Class are free events featuring conversations focusing on a specific sector of the filmmaking process.

Dolby: Image and Sound Master Class with Imogen Heap

The new animated short film Escape utilizes exciting new imaging and sound technologies, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, to present a euphoric vision of the future. Join composer/sound designer Imogen Heap, directors Limbert Fabian and Brandon Oldenburg, and other members of the film’s creative team as they discuss how they used audio technologies to tell this compelling story

DATE: Sunday, April 23

TIME: 12:00PM

LOCATION: Dolby Cinema at AMC Empire 25, 234 W 42 St

Production and Costume Design Master Class

Kristi Zea, the venerated production designer who has collaborated with directors such as Martin Scorsese and Jonathan Demme, sits down with a prominent costume designer for a conversation about creating the overall look and feel of film.

DATE: Saturday, April 29

TIME: 3:00PM

LOCATION: SVA 2

Cinematography Master Class

Acclaimed cinematographer Ellen Kuras, frequent collaborator with directors Michel Gondry and Spike Lee, takes you behind the camera, from choosing the right lenses to crafting a specific vision. Academy Award-nominated for her directorial debut documentary film, The Betrayal – Nerakhoon, she will offer tips and provide examples from her work on films including Blow and Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind.

DATE: Sunday, April 30

TIME: 3:00 PM

LOCATION: SVA 2



Tribeca Talks: Podcasts

This year the Tribeca Film Festival partners with Slate to offer access to podcasts covering culture and political humor, as well as the popular Gilbert Gottfried comedy podcast.

Live from The Tribeca Film Festival: Slate’s Represent

Slate’s Represent is a space for discussion about culture created by women, people of color, and those in the LGBTQ community. Host Aisha Harris dives deep into conversations with critics about the latest pop cultural news, and filmmakers in the industry about what they do and how they do it.

DATE: Monday, April 24

TIME: 6:45 PM

LOCATION: SVA2

Live from The Tribeca Film Festival: Slate’s Trumpcast

Get a dose of politics and comedy with Slate’s Trumpcast Live. Host Jacob Weisberg is joined by Slate Chief Political Correspondent Jamelle Bouie, author Virginia Heffernan, and more for a frank conversation on the first 100 days of the Trump administration.

DATE: Sunday, April 30

TIME: 8:15 PM

LOCATION: SVA1

Gilbert Gottfried’s Amazing Colossal Podcast! Live

Acclaimed comedian and actor Gilbert Gottfried and cohost Frank Santopadre are joined by special celebrity guests for a live recording of their hilarious and informative podcast. Vanity Fair called “Gilbert Gottfried’s Amazing Colossal Podcast!” “gripping” and the Village Voice named it 2015’s “Best Podcast of the Year.”

DATE: Sunday, April 23

TIME: 5:30 PM

LOCATION: Regal