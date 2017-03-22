Kristen Johnston is set as a series regular opposite Rebecca Rittenhouse in Real Life, CBS’ half-hour hybrid comedy pilot written/executive produced by Bad Teacher creator Hilary Winston and executive produced by How I Met Your Mother creators Carter Bays and Craig Thomas. Written by Winston and directed by Pam Fryman, Real Life chronicles the relationship of two 20-somethings, Nora (Rittenhouse) and Drew, who go from being co-workers on opposite coasts to working in the same office. Johnston will play Beverly. Loud, confident and fabulous (most days), Beverly is Nora’s (Rittenhouse) boss at the LA office. Johnston won two Emmys for her role on 3rd Rock From The Sun and most recently starred on TV Land’s The Exes, which ran for five seasons. Johnston will next be seen in indie films Bad Parents with Janeane Garafolo, and Lovesick with Matt LeBlanc. She’s repped by Paradigm and Berwick & Kovacik.

Family Matters alum Jaleel White is set as a series regular opposite John Larroquette and Bobby Moynihan in CBS’ single-camera comedy pilot Me, Myself & I. Written by Dan Kopelman and directed by Randall Einhorn, Me, Myself & I examines one man’s life over a 50-year span. The show will focus on three distinct periods in Alex Riley’s life: as a 14-year-old in 1991, a 40-year-old in present day (Moynihan) and a 65-year-old in 2042 (Larroquette). White will play Darryl, Alex’s (Moynihan) best friend and business partner, who offers guidance — and a cot in his garage — in the aftermath Alex’s divorce. White recently guest-starred on Atlanta and Bones. He’s repped by Mavrick and Snyder Management.