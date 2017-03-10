A fire outside a Ho Chi Minh City theater playing Kong: Skull Island very, very fortunately claimed only a 16-foot-tall statue of the great ape Thursday night, but even the momentary drama made for a scary — and likely viral — video.

“There was a small fire at an outdoor atrium at CGV Cinema in Ho Chi Minh City during a Kong: Skull Island opening event,” says a Vietnamese rep for Warner Bros in Vietnam. “We are very grateful that no one was hurt. The fire was extinguished quickly and after all was deemed safe, the resiliency of Kong’s Vietnamese fans came through when they filled the theater to enjoy the film. We want to express our gratitude to the Ho Chi Minh City Fire Department, who kept everyone in attendance safe, as well as the CGV management, who acted quickly to address the situation.”

Local reports said the fire started in the evening when a stage volcano ignited a nearby part of the set at the site of a shopping mall. The stage reportedly burned down within five minutes; no injuries were reported.

Watch the video above.