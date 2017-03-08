The ghost hunters are returning for a second go-round. TLC has picked up its hit series Kindred Spirits for a second season.

Currently in production, the series follows renowned ghost hunters Amy Bruni and Adam Berry as they help a new crop of real families who are being tormented by paranormal activity in their homes. Scared by the mysterious happenings, but hesitant to pick up and leave, these families have turned to Bruni and Berry to capture evidence and help find closure for the living and the dead. With the added stress that the spirits may be their own late family members, each episode of Kindred Spirits introduces a new family that seeks help.

Kindred Spirits is produced by Paper Route Productions for TLC.