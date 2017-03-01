Kim Cattrall is adding to her international TV credits with Modus, the Swedish crime series originated by TV4’s streaming service C More. The erstwhile Samantha Jones will play the U.S. President in the psychological thriller’s second season which is currently in production for air this fall.

Modus‘ first season followed psychologist and profiler Inger Johanne Vik (Melinda Kinnaman) as she found herself, and her autistic daughter, drawn into an investigation surrounding a series of disturbing and brutal deaths. The case led her to team up with detective Ingvar Nymann (Henrik Norlen) in order to uncover the shocking crimes. The series is adapted from Norwegian lawyer Anne Holt’s book Frukta Inte.

In the upcoming season, Cattrall’s POTUS arrives in Stockholm for a state visit, but the trip soon turns out to have unexpected and devastating consequences.

Best known for Sex And The City, Cattrall also stars in and produces Canadian comedy Sensitive Skin, an adaptation of the 2005 British series, and recently appeared in the BBC/Acorn TV’s The Witness for the Prosecution from Mammoth Screen.

Modus first aired in Sweden in 2015 and last year was broadcast by BBC Four in the UK. It also airs in Canada, Australia, France and Japan and is handled by FremantleMedia International.