Damien Power, the writer/director of the indie thriller Killing Ground which premiered at Sundance, has signed with CAA and Brillstein Entertainment Partners. The film, which was a powerful directorial debut for the Aussie, bowed at this year’s film festival during the Midnight Section and then was acquired by IFC Midnight. Killing Ground will be released theatrically later this year.

The film focuses on Ian and Samantha, who arrive at an isolated campsite in Australia to find an SUV and a tent but no sign of the occupants. As night falls and the campers fail to return, Ian and Sam grow increasingly uneasy. The discovery of a distressed child wandering in the woods unleashes a terrifying chain of events that will test them to breaking point.

Aaron Pedersen, Ian Meadows, Harriet Dyer and Aaron Glenane star in the film which was produced by Joe Weatherstone and Lisa Shaunessy.

Power continues to be repped by Elizabeth Troyeur of Elizabeth Troyeur & Associates in Australia.