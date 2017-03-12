Orange blimps were handed out tonight at the 2017 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards in Los Angeles. The ceremony hosted by John Cena, saw a slew of teens, popstars and superheroes taking the stage to present categories, share new trailers, perform, and take home awards.
Voted on by kids, this year’s awards show includes nine new categories, including Most Wanted Pet, Favorite Frenemies and #squad. The top prize of the night went to Nickelodeon’s Henry Danger, which was voted Favorite Kids’ Show. The show’s star Jace Norman, who also took home the Favorite Male TV Star blimp, poked fun at the Oscar Best Picture snafu during his acceptance speech and stated that Moonlight was the real Kids’ Show winner.
Netflix’s Fuller House was named Favorite Family Show and Spongebob SquarePants continued its reign as Favorite Cartoon. Best Animated Movie went to Finding Dory and Best Film went to Ghostbusters. Tonight’s ceremony also featured a new clip from Transformers: The Last Knight (see below) and a new Wonder Woman trailer.
Check out the complete list of winners below:
Favorite Kids’ Show
Henry Danger
Favorite Family Show
Fuller House
Favorite Reality Show
America’s Got Talent
Favorite Cartoon
SpongeBob SquarePants
Favorite Male TV Star
Jace Norman (Henry, Henry Danger)
Favorite Female TV Star
Zendaya (K.C., K.C. Undercover)
Favorite Movie
Ghostbusters
Favorite Movie Actor
Chris Hemsworth (Kevin, Ghostbusters)
Favorite Movie Actress
Melissa McCarthy (Abby, Ghostbusters)
Favorie Animated Movie
Finding Dory
Favorite Voice From An Animated Movie
Ellen DeGeneres (Dory, Finding Dory)
Favorite Villain
Kevin Hart (Snowball, The Secret Life of Pets)
Favorite Butt-Kicker
Chris Evans (Captain America, Captain America: Civil War)
BFFs (Best Friends Forever)
Kevin Hart & Dwayne Johnson (Bob/Calvin, Central Intelligence)
Favorite Frenemies
Ginnifer Goodwin & Jason Bateman (Judy/Nick, Zootopia)
Most Wanted Pet
Snowball from The Secret Life of Pets (Kevin Hart)
#Squad
Finding Dory – Ellen DeGeneres, Albert Brooks, Kaitlin Olson, Hayden Rolence, Willem Dafoe, Ed O’Neill, Ty Burrell, Eugene Levy
Favorite Music Group
Fifth Harmony
Favorite Male Singer
Shawn Mendes
Favorite Female Singer
Selena Gomez
Favorite Song
“Work From Home” – Fifth Harmony ft. Ty Dolla $ign
Favorite New Artist
Twenty One Pilots
Favorite Music Video
“Juju on That Beat” – Zay Hilfigerrr and Zayion McCall
Favorite DJ/EDM Artist
Calvin Harris
Favorite Soundtrack
Suicide Squad
Favorite Viral Music Artist
JoJo Siwa
Favorite Global Music Star
Little Mix (UK)
Favorite Video Game
Just Dance 2017
