Orange blimps were handed out tonight at the 2017 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards in Los Angeles. The ceremony hosted by John Cena, saw a slew of teens, popstars and superheroes taking the stage to present categories, share new trailers, perform, and take home awards.

Voted on by kids, this year’s awards show includes nine new categories, including Most Wanted Pet, Favorite Frenemies and #squad. The top prize of the night went to Nickelodeon’s Henry Danger, which was voted Favorite Kids’ Show. The show’s star Jace Norman, who also took home the Favorite Male TV Star blimp, poked fun at the Oscar Best Picture snafu during his acceptance speech and stated that Moonlight was the real Kids’ Show winner.

Netflix’s Fuller House was named Favorite Family Show and Spongebob SquarePants continued its reign as Favorite Cartoon. Best Animated Movie went to Finding Dory and Best Film went to Ghostbusters. Tonight’s ceremony also featured a new clip from Transformers: The Last Knight (see below) and a new Wonder Woman trailer.

"We're covered." Watch this exclusive new clip from Transformers: The Last Knight now. pic.twitter.com/kYNdwhjG2Z — #TRANSFORMERS (@transformers) March 12, 2017

Check out the complete list of winners below:

Favorite Kids’ Show

Henry Danger



Favorite Family Show

Fuller House



Favorite Reality Show

America’s Got Talent



Favorite Cartoon

SpongeBob SquarePants



Favorite Male TV Star

Jace Norman (Henry, Henry Danger)

Favorite Female TV Star

​Zendaya (K.C., K.C. Undercover)

Favorite Movie

Ghostbusters



Favorite Movie Actor

Chris Hemsworth (Kevin, Ghostbusters)

Favorite Movie Actress

Melissa McCarthy (Abby, Ghostbusters)

Favorie Animated Movie

Finding Dory



Favorite Voice From An Animated Movie

Ellen DeGeneres (Dory, Finding Dory)

Favorite Villain

Kevin Hart (Snowball, The Secret Life of Pets)

Favorite Butt-Kicker

Chris Evans (Captain America, Captain America: Civil War)

BFFs (Best Friends Forever)

Kevin Hart & Dwayne Johnson (Bob/Calvin, Central Intelligence)

Favorite Frenemies

Ginnifer Goodwin & Jason Bateman (Judy/Nick, Zootopia)

Most Wanted Pet

Snowball from The Secret Life of Pets (Kevin Hart)

#Squad

Finding Dory – Ellen DeGeneres, Albert Brooks, Kaitlin Olson, Hayden Rolence, Willem Dafoe, Ed O’Neill, Ty Burrell, Eugene Levy

Favorite Music Group

Fifth Harmony

Favorite Male Singer

Shawn Mendes

Favorite Female Singer

Selena Gomez

​

Favorite Song

“Work From Home” – Fifth Harmony ft. Ty Dolla $ign

Favorite New Artist

Twenty One Pilots

Favorite Music Video

“Juju on That Beat” – Zay Hilfigerrr and Zayion McCall

Favorite DJ/EDM Artist

Calvin Harris

Favorite Soundtrack

Suicide Squad



Favorite Viral Music Artist

JoJo Siwa

Favorite Global Music Star

Little Mix (UK)

Favorite Video Game

Just Dance 2017

