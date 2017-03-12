The Oscar’s Best Picture snafu is still fresh in people’s minds, and Saturday night’s Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards made sure to relive the unforgettable moment when La La Land was crowned the winner instead of Moonlight.

Henry Danger beat out four other series, including Girl Meets World, to win Favorite Kids’ Show. As the cast went up to accept their orange blimp, Hollywood’s biggest moment this year didn’t go unnoticed. The show’s star Jace Norman was giving his speech when he stopped and announced that there had been a mistake.

“You guys, this must be a mistake, this says ‘Favorite Kids’ Show: Moonlight,’” Norman joked as the rest of the cast stared at the camera wide-eyed. “I didn’t even know they were nominated.”

Nickelodeon’s official Twitter page later captured the moment and tweeted, “Nah, no mistake here. Congrats Henry Danger.”

The 2017 KCAs, hosted by John Cena, also crowned Fuller House as Favorite Family Show and America’s Got Talent as Favorite Reality Show. The ceremony also featured the premiere of a brand new Wonder Woman trailer, shared by Gal Gadot and Chris Pine.