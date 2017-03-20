Netflix continues to add to its collection of standup specials from established comedians with the pickup of a new Kevin James special. It is slated to shoot later this year for a 2018 premiere.

The special expands James’ relationship with Netflix where he led the streaming service’s 2016 original film, True Memoirs of an International Assassin, and next appears in original film Sandy Wexler, launching globally April 14.

This marks James’ first standup TV special since his 2001 debut with Sweat the Small Stuff. On TV, he headlined CBS’ long-running comedy The King of Queens and currently stars in and executive produces the network’s Kevin Can Wait.

In the past few months, Netflix picked up stand-up comedy specials from Chris Rock, Dave Chappelle, Louis C.K. and Jerry Seinfeld, which are among some four dozen specials on the Internet network’s roster.