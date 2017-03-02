Kenneth Branagh has been set to receive the Special Award at the Olivier Awards on April 9 in London. The honor is being presented in recognition of his outstanding contribution to British theater. Branagh has a long history with the Oliviers, first receiving the Best Newcomer statue in 1982. Most recently, the Kenneth Branagh Theatre Company put on its inaugural West End season with seven plays including The Winter’s Tale, Romeo And Juliet and The Entertainer which also went out in cinemas. All told, the season received eight Olivier nominations last year. Branagh, who is currently starring in and directing feature Murder On The Orient Express, has an major list of stage acting credits including Henry V, Golden Girls, three productions of Hamlet, Love’s Labour’s Lost, Romeo And Juliet, Public Enemy, As You Like It, Much Ado About Nothing, Look Back In Anger, A Midsummer Night’s Dream, King Lear, Coriolanus, Richard III, Edmond, Ivanov, The Painkiller and Macbeth. Plays he’s directed include Romeo And Juliet, A Midsummer Night’s Dream, King Lear, Macbethn John Sessions’ The Life of Napoleon and Napoleon – The American Story, Twelfth Night, Uncle Vanya, The Play What I Wrote and Ducktastic. Olivier Award nominations will be announced Monday.

ITV ITV has renewed s six-part cold case drama Unforgotten for a third season. Created and written by Chris Lang and produced by Mainstreet Pictures, the emotional drama questions everyday morality and analyzes the human stories behind crime as lead characters DCI Cassie Stuart and DI Sunil Khan unravel the truth behind historic murders. Last Tango In Halifax‘s Nicola Walker and Sanjeev Bhaskar (The Kumars) co-star. The BAFTA-winning series averaged over 6M viewers during Season 2 with a 21 share. It’s distributed internationally by BBC Worldwide.