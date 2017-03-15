Ken Marino is set for a lead role opposite Eva Longoria in Fox’s single-camera workplace comedy pilot from the Life In Pieces duo of executive producer Jason Winer and writer-producer Lesley Wake-Webster. Also set as regulars in the project are Kyle Bornheimer (Casual), Steve Harris (Legends) and Andy Richter (Conan).

Written by Wake-Webster and loosely based on the book Assholes: A Theory by Aaron James, Type-A — in the vein of Up In The Air — is an office comedy about a group of consultants hand-picked to do the dirty work most professionals can’t handle: layoffs, downsizing, generally delivering horrible news. To everyone else, they’re the enemy; to one another, they’re family.

Fox

Marino will play Garland, a slick, charming attorney — and total shark– who also happens to be the ex-boyfriend of Axler (Longoria). Bornheimer will portray Ben, an Army vet with one leg who is the moral compass of the office. Harris is Carson, the security chief with an intimidating physical presence who has a soft spot for his show poodle. Richter will play Luderman, a master manipulator who makes Machiavelli look like a sweetheart. The first table read was held yesterday. There is still one female role to be cast.

Related2017 Fox Pilots

Marino recently wrapped production on his feature film directorial debut How To Be A Latin Lover, starring Eugenio Derbez and Salma Hayek for Lionsgate/3Pas/Pantelion, which opens April 28. He also stars in Netflix’s Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later set to debut sometime this summer, and currently recurs on Brooklyn Nine-Nine. Marino is repped by Principato-Young and attorney Robert Syzmanski.

Bornheimer’s credits include Casual, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Better Call Saul, The Mindy Project and the upcoming Netflix film Little Evil. He’s repped by Gersh, Haven Entertainment and attorney Todd Rubenstein

Harris is repped by ICM Partners, Brillstein Entertainment Partners and attorney Stuart Rosenthal. Richter is with UTA and Brillstein.