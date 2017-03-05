Kellyanne Conway, Donald Trump’s senior advisor who invented the Bowling Green Massacre and coined the phrase “alternative facts,” brushed off her flubs today on CBS Sunday Morning, noting that everybody makes mistakes and comparing her falsities to last week’s Oscar flub.
“Well, it was alternative information and additional facts,” is how Conway explained alternative facts to CBS’ Norah O’Donnell. “And that got conflated. But, you know, respectfully, Norah, I see mistakes on TV every single day and people just brush them off. Everybody thinks it’s just so funny that the wrong – the wrong movie was, you know, heralded as the winner of the Oscars.”
Well, not everybody – safe bet that at least a couple PwC accountants haven’t been laughing much this week, and Faye Dunaway probably hasn’t been giddy over all those Mommy Dearest memes – but to be fair, Conway was going for a larger gripe: Why does America laugh when a movie is temporarily handed a hunk of metal but not when a bloody massacre is dreamed up and claimed as fact?
Asked by O’Donnell whether the “alternative facts” imbroglio hurt her credibility, Conway said, “Well, I think the question presumes that it did and so now you’ve got that in the ether…”
Also in the ether: Kate McKinnon’s recurring portrayal of Conway on Saturday Night Live, particularly the Fatal Attraction parody that saw McKinnon’s banished Conway stalking Beck Bennett’s Jake Tapper to get back on CNN.
“Look, people really got outraged about that particular skit,” Conway said (the topic arrives at about 9.5 minutes into the interview above). “I had people right, left and center coming to my quote defense, and saying it was over the top. But it also was untrue.”
O’Donnell didn’t press Conway on what exactly was untrue about the sketch – or, more interestingly, what Conway thought was meant to be true.
A mistake, like the Oscar envelopes screw-up is not a lie. She’s a liar – she makes up things to suit her purpose and Trumps agenda. She lies. Liar liar pants on fire.
She’s deflecting again. She is not accepting responsibility for lying to the American people. What she says are not honest mistakes but attempts to intentionally mislead the American people. For her to compare what happened at an awards ceremony with her overt misrepresentations of reality regarding Trump’s political machinations is simply more of what she gets paid to do, and what makes her so loathsome as a spokesperson. I’m sorry lady, you are exactly as you present yourself.
Bitch, there is a difference between reading a wrong card and making up lies. Stop it already.
In one sentence she’s a whiney victim and the next she’s a arrogant smug jerk… just like her boss.
Not that the delusional incompetence of this woman, the President she works for and his entire team , was ever in doubt, but for future reference, here’s the problem with her comparison : announcing the wrong Oscar winner has zero real life consequence, on the other hand making up terrorist attacks (Conway’s Bowling Green Massacre; Trump’s Sweden incident) not to mention repeating and defending ridiculously shameless, obviously defamatory and baseless lies, isn’t only morally wrong, it is also disturbingly dangerous considering all the hate crimes these kind of consciously irresponsible actions of people in power, result.
P.S. The Oscar error was corrected after 2 minutes and afterwards the ones involved all apologised profusely. Can she say the same about the very obvious factual errors she and more importantly, her President made ? I don’t f-ing think so. Maybe if we look at “alternative facts”, huh ?