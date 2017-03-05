Kellyanne Conway, Donald Trump’s senior advisor who invented the Bowling Green Massacre and coined the phrase “alternative facts,” brushed off her flubs today on CBS Sunday Morning, noting that everybody makes mistakes and comparing her falsities to last week’s Oscar flub.

“Well, it was alternative information and additional facts,” is how Conway explained alternative facts to CBS’ Norah O’Donnell. “And that got conflated. But, you know, respectfully, Norah, I see mistakes on TV every single day and people just brush them off. Everybody thinks it’s just so funny that the wrong – the wrong movie was, you know, heralded as the winner of the Oscars.”

Well, not everybody – safe bet that at least a couple PwC accountants haven’t been laughing much this week, and Faye Dunaway probably hasn’t been giddy over all those Mommy Dearest memes – but to be fair, Conway was going for a larger gripe: Why does America laugh when a movie is temporarily handed a hunk of metal but not when a bloody massacre is dreamed up and claimed as fact?

Asked by O’Donnell whether the “alternative facts” imbroglio hurt her credibility, Conway said, “Well, I think the question presumes that it did and so now you’ve got that in the ether…”

Also in the ether: Kate McKinnon’s recurring portrayal of Conway on Saturday Night Live, particularly the Fatal Attraction parody that saw McKinnon’s banished Conway stalking Beck Bennett’s Jake Tapper to get back on CNN.

“Look, people really got outraged about that particular skit,” Conway said (the topic arrives at about 9.5 minutes into the interview above). “I had people right, left and center coming to my quote defense, and saying it was over the top. But it also was untrue.”

O’Donnell didn’t press Conway on what exactly was untrue about the sketch – or, more interestingly, what Conway thought was meant to be true.