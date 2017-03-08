Dimension Films has rounded the cast for its upcoming horror thriller Polaroid, from Norwegian director Lars Klevberg, based on his short film. Coach Carter‘s Kathryn Prescott is attached to co-star along with The X-Files‘ Mitch Pileggi, Eyewitness star Tyler Young, Grace Zabriskie (The Grudge), Madelaine Petsch (Riverdale), Keenan Tracey (Bates Motel), Samantha Logan (The Fosters), Priscilla Quintana (Stranded), and Javier Botet (It). Blair Butler wrote the screenplay to the feature. It follows High school loner Bird Fitcher who has no idea what dark secrets are tied to the Polaroid vintage camera she stumbles upon, but it doesn’t take long to discover that those who have their picture taken meet a tragic end. The Ring producers Roy Lee and Chris Bender are producing this pic, which is currently filming in Nova Scotia. Its slated for a wide release August 25.

Rex/Shutterstock

Hal Linden (Barney Miller) and Ryan Ochoa (Disney series Pair of Kings) have been cast in indie film The Samuel Project, along with Ken Davitian, Mateo Arias, Michael B. Silver, and Philippe Bowgen. Marc Fusco is directing the pic from a script he co-wrote with Chris Neighbors. Filming is said to being in San Diego this week. It’s about a teen (Ochoa) who gets to know his grandfather Samuel (Linden) when he makes him the subject of an animated art project for school. With dreams of becoming a professional artist, the young man discovers that his grandpa, a Jewish dry cleaner, was heroically saved from Nazi capture in Germany by a young woman when he was a boy. Steve Weinberger and Rebecca Reyes are producing, while Jeff Deverett of Deverett Media exec produce.