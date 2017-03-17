EXCLUSIVE: Lionsgate is in talks with Kate McKinnon and Mila Kunis to star in The Spy Who Dumped Me, an Imagine Entertainment comedy that Susanna Fogel will direct from the script she wrote with David Iserson. Brian Grazer is producing.

McKinnon and Kunis will play best friends who become unwittingly entangled in an international conspiracy when one of the women discovers the boyfriend who dumped her was actually a spy. Pic is being overseen by Lionsgate’s Peter Kang and Geoff Shaevitz and Imagine’s Erica Huggins and Julie Oh, latter of whom brought in the project.

Lionsgate would not comment. McKinnon, the standout Saturday Night Live cast member, is repped by UTA and Principato Young. Kunis, last seen in the hit Bad Moms, is repped by CAA and Curtis Talent Management.