After two days of teasing, the official Justice League trailer is here. “We have to be ready,” says a voice that sounds very much like Batman: “You, me and the others. There’s an attack coming, from far away.”

“Not coming, Bruce,” says Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman. “It’s already here.”

Ben Affleck’s Bruce Wayne kicks off the action here, riding horseback along a snowy plain, on a mission to gather the rest of the superhero gang. So we then witness a gathering of the tribes, as Batman and Wonder Woman track down The Flash, Cyborg and Aquaman to battle the slinky, orange-eyed, black-metal-looking “Others” that we see here in a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it moment.

Warner Brothers via YouTube

Take a look, at left.

But no fast-looking will turn up the superhero still missing in action: Henry Cavill’s Superman. Warner Brothers teased this official trailer for two days, releasing 15-second clips of each hero, with Superman blatantly left off the roster. And he’s a no-show in this full-size trailer as well.

Of course, the Man of Steel’s fate was left hanging with Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice‘s dead or alive cliffhanger, but few think Cavill won’t fly into the League at some point. When we see him, well, that’s up to Warner Brothers.

Now that’s a tease.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League is set for a November 17 release. In addition to Affleck, Gadot and Cavill, the DC superhero mash-up stars Jason Momoa as Aquaman, Ezra Miller as The Flash, and Ray Fisher as Cyborg, with Amy Adams (Lois Lane), Amber Heard (Mera), Jeremy Irons (Alfred) and J.K. Simmons (Commissioner Gordon), with Willem Dafoe, among many others, also appearing. The script is by Chris Terrio.

Here’s the official logline: Fueled by his restored faith in humanity and inspired by Superman’s selfless act, Bruce Wayne enlists the help of his newfound ally, Diana Prince, to face an even greater enemy. Together, Batman and Wonder Woman work quickly to find and recruit a team of metahumans to stand against this newly awakened threat. But despite the formation of this unprecedented league of heroes—Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Cyborg and The Flash—it may already be too late to save the planet from an assault of catastrophic proportions.