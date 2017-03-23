The Justice League teasing continues. First Warner Bros released a 15-second Aquaman-centric teaser trailer earlier today, then a Batman-heavy one, giving anyone too impatient to wait for Saturday’s full-size trailer at least a few things to ponder.

In the Batman teaser, we get a closeup of Ben Affleck in Bruce Wayne mode, a glimpse of Batman driving the Batmobile and then a good shot of the heavily armored vehicle itself.

In the Aquaman teaser, we see Affleck’s Batman handing Jason Momoa’s Aquaman the latter’s preferred weapon of mass destruction: a trident. (First question: Is it a trident if it has five prongs?)

Zack Snyder’s Justice League is set for a November 17 release. In addition to Affleck and Momoa, the DC superhero mash-up stars Henry Cavill as Superman, Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, Ezra Miller as The Flash, and Ray Fisher as Cyborg, with Amy Adams (Lois Lane), Amber Heard (Mera), Jeremy Irons (Alfred) and J.K. Simmons (Commissioner Gordon), with Willem Dafoe, among many others, also appearing. The script is by Chris Terrio.

Here’s the official logline: Fueled by his restored faith in humanity and inspired by Superman’s selfless act, Bruce Wayne enlists the help of his newfound ally, Diana Prince, to face an even greater enemy. Together, Batman and Wonder Woman work quickly to find and recruit a team of metahumans to stand against this newly awakened threat. But despite the formation of this unprecedented league of heroes—Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Cyborg and The Flash—it may already be too late to save the planet from an assault of catastrophic proportions.

Watch the Batman teaser above, and the Aquaman tease here: