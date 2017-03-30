The packed audience inside Caeasar’s Palace for Warner Bros.’ presentation were jazzed over the peeks they got from the studio on its D.C. Comic-based films — Justice League, Wonder Woman and Aquaman.

Director Zack Snyder joined Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Jason Momoa, Ezra Miller and Ray Fisher on stage to plug the highly anticipated Justice League. Synder said it all started with a phone call. “I got a call from producers Christopher Nolan and Emma Thomas asking me how do you feel about Superman? And, so, I’m here today,” he said. He added that it has been a seven-year journey and “a dream to bring them together in a single film.”

The clip, unveiled to a packed house, begins with Bruce Wayne fixing a plane when Wonder Woman‘s Gal Gadot enters the hangar. “I spent millions on that security,” says Wayne to Diana Prince (ala Wonder Woman). “It took me a minute to disable it,” countered Prince with a sly smile. Later, when asked by Ezra Miller’s Barry Allen what Bruce Wayne’s superpower was, Affleck as Wayne says, “I’m rich.”

Jason Momoa who is both in Justice League and leaves tomorrow for Australia to start shooting the lead role in Aquaman for director James Wan said to audience of exhibitors in Caesar’s Palace Coliseum theater: “You are the luckiest people in the world, you own theaters … I’m here for Justice League which is kinda the greatest movie in the world.” However, with that, he then introduced a clip put together by Wan that utilized models, animation and 3-D concept drawings of Aquaman’s world of Atlantis. As the director explains in the clip (which was set to the music of Jimi Hendrix), “Unfortunately, I couldn’t be with you guys because I’m preparing the movie in Australia. I think our Aquaman is a complete badass. (Momoa) is the complete embodiment of what Aquaman is … these are super beings who have incredible powers. I’ll see you guys in 2018.” Aquaman will be released on Dec. 21, 2018.

Next up, was Wonder Woman. Gal Gadot, on video, introduced director Patty Jenkins and her co-star and love interest in the film Chris Pine (who had a shaved head). “It’s a really dynamic love story at its core. It has a Casabalanca theme that we really haven’t seen in a superhero film before and I think that’s what Patty brings,” said Pine.

The film clip for the film he and Jenkins introduced showed a woman rising to superhero power, mastering the sword and heading into the fight explaining to Pine’s Steve Trevor character, “I’m the man who can” as the clip ventures into a talk about relationships and marriage while the two float around on a boat. They then decide to lay next to each other as Pine waxes on about being an average man and asks about her family. That’s when Wonder Woman stuns him with: “My mother sculpted me from clay and I was brought to life by Zeus.”

The film’s sneak peek then follows the duo to the center of dreary London where the action takes off as the female superhero whips out her light rope to lasso a thug. The next scene is her emerging in full costume, running through gun shots and smashing through a window to take on the bad guys one by one, blocking bullets with her shield, sliding across the floor on one knee to whack someone with her sword and then jumping in slo-mo through a yet another window.

Justice League will bow November 17 and Wonder Woman comes out on June 2, 2017.