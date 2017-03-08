With production underway on Jurassic World 2, director Juan Antonio Bayona and producer Colin Trevorrow have shared the first look at the upcoming action-packed dinosaur sequel.

“Walking in giant footsteps,” Trevorrow tweeted, meanwhile Bayona said, “So excited to show you this!! A first look of the new Jurassic adventure.”

The photo shows a young girl surrounded by dinosaur skeletons at a museum, with her back towards the camera and staring at a massive triceratops skull.

Coincidently the image, shared on International Women’s Day, sparked some comments that compared it to the bronze statue of a little girl standing in from on the charging bull on Wall Street. Trevorrow shot down any speculations when he retweeted a user who shared a side-by-side photo and asked if it was a coincidence. He replied, “nah.”

Jurassic World 2 sees the return of Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, with new faces Ted Levine, Justice Smith, and Geraldine Chaplin. Plot details have been kept under wraps, but we’re hoping we can expect more images as production keeps rolling. No word on who the young actress is, though Howard shared an image of a little lady on set of the film (see below).

Jurassic World 2 arrives in theaters to theaters on June 22, 2018.