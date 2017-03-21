EXCLUSIVE: Julianne Nicholson, Emma Roberts and Zachary Quinto have been set to star in Who Are We Now, the follow-up movie for writer-director Matthew Newton after his SXSW-winning pic From Nowhere. The new pic, which reunites Newton with his From Nowhere star Nicholson, has just started shooting in New York.

The drama centers on convicted felon Beth (Nicholson) who forms an unlikely alliance with a young public defense lawyer Jess (Roberts), who does everything she can to get Beth’s young son back from her sister after Beth went into prison 10 years earlier for manslaughter. Beth finally lowers her guard enough to meet a former U.S. soldier (Quinto) unfazed by her checkered past.

No Place Like Films’ Newton and Kate Ballen (who co-wrote From Nowhere, which won the Narrative Spotlight audience award at SXSW 2016) are producing with Living The Dream Films’ Ray Bouderau and ESA’s Varun Monga. Alex Lebovici and Steve Ponce of Oriah Entertainment are executive producing with Cedarvale Pictures’ Michael Bien. UTA Independent Film Group is repping the project.

Nicholson is repped by UTA and Davien Littlefield, Roberts is with CAA and Sweeney Entertainment, and Quinto with CAA and Untitled Entertainment. Newton is repped by ESA.