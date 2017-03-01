The Scandal actor and The Good Wife star won’t be teaming on the small screen, rather they will be narrating Rene Balcer’s feature documentary Above the Drowning Sea together.

Above the Drowning Sea centers around those Jews who fled the Holocaust and found asylum in Shanghai thanks to Chinese diplomat Ho Feng Shan. The film features eyewitness accounts from Jewish survivors and the Chinese who sheltered them.

The echo of current events is what drew Margulies to Above the Drowning Sea. Said the actress in statement, “All my grandparents came here as Jewish refugees to a country that greeted them with open arms. When I was asked to narrate this film about refugees then and today, I immediately picked up the phone and said I’d do it. Who wouldn’t?”

Nick Mancuso will also be lending his voice to the doc.

Balcer is a 1997 drama series Emmy winner for Law & Order. He co-produced Above the Drowning Sea under his Mattawin Company banner and wrote the movie with Nicola Zavaglia. Time and Rhythm Cinema of Canada and Shine Express of Hong Kong are also producers. Above the Drowning Sea will open this spring.

