Cohen Media Group has acquired all North American distribution rights to the new documentary Julian Schnabel: A Private Portrait and it will receive a theatrical release in May of this year. Written and directed by Italy’s Pappi Corsicato and produced by Valeria Golino, the film chronicles the personal life and public career of the celebrated painter and filmmaker Julian Schnabel.

Along with Schnabel, those interviewed for the documentary include Al Pacino, Mary Boone, Jeff Koons, Bono and Laurie Anderson. The film follows the Brooklyn-born Schnabel’s formative years in Brownsville, Texas; the beginning of his professional career in New York City in the late 1970s and his rise to superstar status in the 1980s Manhattan art scene as well as becoming an award-winning filmmaker with such notable movies as Basquiat, The Diving Bell and the Butterfly and Before Night Falls.

The agreement was negotiated by Cohen Media Group Executive VP John Kochman directly with producer Valeria Golino.