Jovan Adepo, who portrayed Denzel Washington’s son in the Best Picture Oscar nominee Fences, and Wyatt Russell (Everybody Wants Some!!) are headlining Bad Robot’s and Paramount Pictures’ period war pic Overlord written by Billy Ray (Captain Phillips) and Mark Smith (The Revenant). The film, which starts production in May in the U.K., is being directed Julius Avery and produced by J.J. Abrams and Lindsey Weber.

The plotline: On the eve of D-Day, American paratroopers are dropped behind enemy lines to carry out a mission crucial to the invasion’s success, but as they approach their target, they begin to realize there is more going on in this Nazi-occupied village than a simple military operation. They find themselves fighting against supernatural forces, part of a Nazi experiment.

Adepo is a series regular on HBO’s The Leftovers. Russell recently starred in Black Mirror and writer-director Richard Linklater’s Everybody Wants Some!! He next will star in the lead role of AMC’s original series Lodge 49. He also will be seen in Folk Hero & Funny Guy, Blaze, Goon 2 and Ingrid Goes West (which premiered at Sundance). Wyatt is repped by UTA, and Adepo is repped by Gersh and Powerline Entertainment.