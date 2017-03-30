Joss Whedon is in negotiations to write, direct and produce a Batgirl stand-alone movie that would fall under the DC Universe franchise at Warner Bros. Yes, the same Joss Whedeon that wrote and directed Disney and Marvel’s The Avengers and Avengers: Age Of Ultron.

It the deal makes, Toby Emmerich, Warner Bros Pictures new president and chief content officer, would oversee for the studio with Jon Berg and Geoff Johns. The news, first reported by our sister publication Variety, comes a day after WB touted its upcoming DC pics Justice League, Aquaman and Wonder Woman at CinemaCon.

Whedon knows of heroines, having created Buffy The Vampire Slayer which just turned 20 years old this month. His other creator credits include Dollhouse and Firefly, and of course the ABC series Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D. based on the Marvel franchise.

Batgirl has been a Gotham staple in DC Comics lore since the late 1960s, with the original superheroine set up as Barbara Gordon, the daughter of Gotham Police Commissioner Jim Gordon. Rosario Dawson voiced Batgirl who had a prominent role in WB’s animated The Lego Batman Movie, which has grossed $293.1 million since its bow this February 10.

Warner Bros has another female-centric DC pic in the works in Gotham City Sirens, which will focus on the Harley Quinn character played by Margot Robbie in Suicide Squad. David Ayer, who helmed that pic, will also direct Sirens.