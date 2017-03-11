EXCLUSIVE: Josh Trank, who is next directing Tom Hardy in Fonzo, the feature film about the final days of mobster Al Capone, has just signed with CAA, who is repping the U.S. distribution rights for the film along with WME Global. Trank had been repped by WME.

Trank most recently directed Fantastic Four for Fox and had been famously pegged to direct a Star Wars spinoff but didn’t end up doing that. His debut film was Chronicle which he both wrote and directed.

Fonzo, which is in pre-production, gets its name from the first name of Capone, the mobster who rose to power after John Torrio in Chicago and ruled with an iron fist before being famously taken down by law enforcement officer Eliot Ness. After nearly a decade of imprisonment, dementia rotted his mind and in the film, his past becomes present as harrowing memories of his violent and brutal origins melt into his waking life. He died at 48.

Russell Ackerman and John Schoenfelder of Addictive Pictures and Lawrence Bender are producing Fonzo.

Trank will continue to be repped by Management 360 and attorney Mitch Smelkinson of Stone, Genow, Smelkinson, Binder & Christopher.