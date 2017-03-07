The gay character LeFou, played by Josh Gad in Disney’s new live-action film Beauty and the Beast, has caused a kerfuffle in recent days, but Gad says the scene contains an important teachable moment in the film.

In an interview with People, Gad says LeFou, who has a crush on the handsome, self-absorbed villain Gaston played by Luke Evans, has a “subtle but incredibly effective” scene during the film’s finale that suggests there may be a happily ever after. He says that moment teaches an important lesson central to the theme of the film and that is “Never judging a book by its cover.”

Gad also tells People, “this film is one of inclusiveness. It’s one that has something to offer everyone.”

There had been reports that Russia might ban the film because of the scene, but a Russian government official laid that possibility to rest. As Deadline reported yesterday, Vyacheslav Telnov, who heads the Culture Ministry’s film unit, told Russian entertainment site KinoPoisk.ru, that the film distribution license would be issued without any problems, but the film would have a minimum age rating of 16+. That is a higher age rating than films for kids and families usually receive.