Former Obama White House Press Secretary Josh Earnest made his debut this morning as a political analyst for NBC News, which means he will appear on NBC and MSNBC.

Earnest was unveiled on NBC’s Today show, where he told Matt Lauer and Savannah Guthrie that Donald Trump learned, with the failure of the GOP’s Trumpcare bill, that governing is more complicated that campaigning.

“At the top,” Earnest responded when asked where the buck stops on that flop.

Trump’s fallback position that he will just let Obamacare implode is not going to sit well with voters who “expect you to solve problems, not just idly stand by while people get hurt,” Earnest warned.

“The one unifying principal of congressional Republicans over the last 10 years has been an instinctive, reflective opposition to everything related to President Obama,” Earnest said in his debut. “That’s why it was easy for them to vote to repeal Obamacare. But when it came to replacing it, to building a coalition to do something positive for the country, there is no consensus in the Republican Party.”

Dems, he added, discovered they are holding a “much stronger hand” than they thought they did 60-ish days earlier, when Trump took office. “They don’t have to fold to Republicans.”

Asked if any relationship between Obama and Trump is toast since Trump began accusing Obama of having committed a felony, Earnest answered carefully that he was not aware of Obama having had any conversations with Trump since the latter took office, but the phones still work.

Here is the staff memo from NBC News President Noah Oppenheim and MSNBC President Phil Griffin: