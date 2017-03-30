Telenovela alum Jose Moreno Brooks has signed on for a recurring role on Freeform’s original comedy series Young and Hungry. Brooks will play Juan Carlo, a Mexican street vendor and Casanova that Sofia (Aimee Carrero) falls for while on vacation. In the fifth season, Gabi and Josh try to prove to everyone that they won’t let feelings get in the way of their new arrangement, Sofia continues on the path to a career in journalism, and Josh faces an unexpected reunion with his estranged father. Brooks recently played the series regular role of Gael Garnica on NBC’s Telenovela and recurred on Freeform’s Baby Daddy. Moreno is with KMR and manager Bob McGowan.

Nikohl Boosheri is set for a recurring role opposite Aisha Dee on Freeform’s The Bold Type set for premiere July 11. Inspired by the life of Joanna Coles, chief content officer of Hearst Magazines, The Bold Type reveals a glimpse into the outrageous lives and loves of those responsible for the global women’s magazine Scarlet. Boosheri will play Adena El-Amin. Intelligent, talented and confident, Adena is a photographer who recently moved to New York. After being interviewed by Scarlet Magazine about her bold feminist photography, Adena, who is a lesbian, forms a close friendship with Kat (Dee), the magazine’s social media director. The Bold Type is a Universal Television and The District production. Boosheri recurred on Rogue and recently guest-starred on Supergirl. She’s repped by KC Talent and Luber Roklin.