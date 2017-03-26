Podcaster and former Obama speechwriter Jon Lovett was having a perfectly pleasant conversation with CNN’s Brian Stelter on Reliable Sources this morning – even after saying cable news speaks in a “dead language” – until the subject turned to the network’s political panels.

Without naming CNN’s resident Trump supporters Jeffrey Lord or Kayleigh McEnany – but, no worries, Stelter did – Lovett said CNN recruits “campaign rejects” and “silly, craven people” to represent conservatives.

“It’s smart person, smart person, smart person, stupid person,” said Lovett, describing a typical CNN political panel. “Smart person, smart person, bullsh*t (unintelligible, thanks to Stelter interrupting).”

“Why does it help you to insult Trump supporters that way,” asked Stelter, not getting the point.

“I’m not insulting Trump supporters, I’m calling the people that CNN puts on television terrible representatives of the views of conservatives,” Lovett said, adding that the network’s right-wingers are “not intellectually honest people. These are people building a brand, willing to say anything.”

Lovett, who co-hosts Pod Save America and hosts Lovett or Leave It, didn’t stop there.

“So often on CNN there’s a world class journalist interviewing campaign rejects and ideologues and silly, craven people who do not care about informing people, that aren’t there to help people understand what’s going on in the news.”

Stelter took it all pretty well, even inviting Lovett back sometime to sit on one of those panels.

Here’s the “dead language” portion of the exchange that CNN later tweeted.

"Cable news speaks in a dead language" that's "inaccessible" and "alienating" says Pod Save America's @jonlovett https://t.co/SHeDQrQmvD — Reliable Sources (@ReliableSources) March 26, 2017

