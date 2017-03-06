Former Two and a Half Men star Jon Cryer is set to topline Losing It, ABC’s single-camera family comedy from Growing Up Fisher and Truth Be Told creator DJ Nash and Aaron Kaplan’s Kapital Entertainment.

Written by Nash, Losing It is about three misfit adult siblings and their parents who — between divorce, new parenthood, early-onset dementia and let’s just say life — are all losing it in different ways. And family is the only way they’re going to find it.

Cryer will play one of the adult siblings, Andy, a successful acupuncturist who turned to Eastern Philosophy as a way to cope with his crazy family. While he’s close with his mother, his relationship with his father is complicated, especially since Andy finds himself having to take care of the dad who never really took care of him. A bit of a control freak, Andy believes he can fix anything. Except for maybe his marriage that has been in trouble ever since he caught his wife with another man.

Cryer joins Natalie Morales who plays another sibling. Nash and Kaplan executive produce with Dana Honor.

Cryer won two Emmy Awards for his role as Alan Harper, a struggling, divorced chiropractor, on the hit CBS sitcom Two and a Half Men, which he played for the show’s entire 12-season run.

Since the Men 2015 finale, Cryer did an arc on CBS’ drama NCIS. This marks his return to TV series full-time. Cryer recently was attached to a multi-camera comedy script by Will & Grace co-creator Max Mutchnick. He is repped by UTA, Forward Entertainment and attorney David Fox.