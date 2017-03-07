John Leguizamo is set to co-star opposite Allison Miller in Salamander, ABC’s drama pilot based on a Belgian format.

Written by Josh Appelbaum, Andre Nemec, Jeff Pinkner and Scott Rosenberg and directed by Gary Fleder, Salamander centers on Ethan, a brilliant but misanthropic engineer who recruits a skeptical Homeland Security psychiatrist, Nora (Miller) to help him track a mysterious bank robber whose theft of 66 specific safety deposit boxes, belonging to the elite and powerful, sets in motion a series of blackmails that might be linked to a greater conspiracy.

Leguizamo will play David Vargas, an ex-cop — now a bartender at a 10th Avenue dive bar — and one of Ethan’s best friends.

The actor-comedian recently co-starred on the Netflix drama series Bloodline and reprised his roles in the latest installments of the John Wick and Ice Age movie franchises. He is repped by Silver Lining Entertainment, UTA and attorneys Jason Sloane and Jim Gilio.

Salamander is executive produced by Nemec, Pinkner, Applebaum and Rosenberg, who work together under the Midnight Radio moniker, Keshet’s Avi Nir, Alon Shtruzman, Peter Traugott and Rachel Kaplan and Beta. ABC Studios is the studio.