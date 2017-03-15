Five-time Emmy winner John Larroquette (TNT’s The Librarians) is returning to his network comedy roots with a starring role opposite Bobby Moynihan in CBS’ single-camera comedy pilot Me, Myself & I. Also cast as a regular in the project, from Warner Bros. TV and Aaron Kaplan’s Kapital Entertainment, is Mandell Maughan (Seeso’s Bajillion Dollar Propertie$).

Written by Dan Kopelman, Me, Myself & I examines one man’s life over a 50-year span. The show will focus on three distinct periods in Alex Riley’s life: as a 14-year-old in 1991, a 40-year-old in present day (Moynihan) and a 65-year-old in 2042 (Larroquette).

Mandell Maughan

Newly retired, Larroquette’s Alex has achieved the creative and financial success he always dreamed of. He’s now committed to getting the most out of his life’s third act. Maughan will play Maggie, young Alex’s (not yet cast) mom. Although Maggie’s a strong, no-nonsense woman with a gruff bedside manner, her son is the center of her universe.

Larroquette is a series regular on TNT’s hit adventure drama series The Librarians. His Me, Myself & I casting allows him to continue his duties on that series if the CBS pilot goes to series as the two shows would shoot opposite times of the year, making it possible for him to do both.

Larroquette won four consecutive Emmy Awards for his supporting role on the NBC comedy series Night Court. He landed an Emmy nomination for his follow-up sitcom, NBC’s The John Larroquette Show, before switching to drama series with The Practice, which earned him two more Emmy noms and one win, and spinoff Boston Legal. Larroquette is repped by Gersh and Brillstein.

Maughan is repped by Gersh and Silver Lining Entertainment.

