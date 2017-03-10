Roseanne co-stars John Goodman and Sara Gilbert reunite for the first time in two decades as Dan and Darlene Conner on Friday’s edition of The Talk.

Goodman’s doing the talk show circuit in promotion of Warner Bros./Legendary’s Kong: Skull Island. He plays secret op Bill Randa, who leads an expedition of scientists, military and others to the previously thought-uninhabited island in the South Pacific, and problems ensue. The film started the weekend on Thursday with preshows grossing $3.7M. Pic expands to 3,846 theaters today, and will also be shown in Imax and 3D.