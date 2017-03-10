Roseanne co-stars John Goodman and Sara Gilbert reunite for the first time in two decades as Dan and Darlene Conner on Friday’s edition of The Talk.

Related
'Kong: Skull Island' Starts To Rumble Thursday Night - Box Office

Goodman’s doing the talk show circuit in promotion of  Warner Bros./Legendary’s Kong: Skull Island. He plays secret op Bill Randa, who leads an expedition of scientists, military and others to the previously thought-uninhabited island in the South Pacific, and problems ensue. The film  started the weekend on Thursday with preshows grossing $3.7M. Pic expands to 3,846 theaters today, and will also be shown in Imax and 3D.