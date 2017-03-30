Gotham actor John Doman has come aboard Hans Petter Moland’s Hard Powder from Michael Shamberg and StudioCanal. It stars Liam Neeson as Nels who, seeking revenge for his murdered son, gets entangled in a turf war between a local gangster and a Native American mafia boss. Emmy Rossum and Laura Dern also co-star in the film, which was written by Frank Baldwin. In addition, Doman has landed a series regular role in Season 2 of the Epix series Berlin Station, produced by Paramount. Doman, repped by Paradigm, will next been seen opposite Joaquin Phoenix in Lynne Ramsay’s drama You Were Never Really Here.

Following a cameo in the 2015 comedy Daddy’s Home, supermodel Alessandra Ambrosio is set to return, this time in a more prominent role, in Paramount’s upcoming Daddy’s Home 2, which has Mark Wahlberg, Will Ferrell reprising their roles as well as new additions Mel Gibson and John Lithgow. In the sequel, father and stepfather, Dusty (Wahlberg) and Brad (Ferrell), are now working together to give their kids a perfect Christmas, however, upon the arrival of Dusty’s dad (Gibson) and Brad’s dad (Lithgow), their blended family conflicts rise to the surface. Sean Anders is directing a script he wrote with John Morris. Ferrell, Adam McKay, Chris Henchy and Kevin Messick are producing with Morris. Ambrosio, who appeared in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows, is repped by WME and Stone Village Management.