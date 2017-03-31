CBS’s Face the Nation host John Dickerson has been named Chief Washington Correspondent, CBS News President David Rhodes announced today. Dickerson, in addition to his hosting gig, also had held the title of CBS News’ Political Director.

CBS This Morning co-host Gayle King explained this morning it’s Bob Schieffer’s old title, clearing that up.

“John has demonstrated leadership in his reporting in D.C. since 1995, and with CBS News for the past eight years,” said CBS News President David Rhodes. “We are excited to have him in this important role as coverage of the new administration and Capitol Hill continue to dominate the news cycle.”

CBS’ Steve Chaggaris was named the CBS News Political Director in the same announcement. Chaggaris had been CBS News’ Senior Political Editor, managing the division’s political unit for 2016, and served as Washington Executive Editor for cbsnews.com for the 2012 and 2014 cycles. He joined CBS News in 1999 as an associate producer.