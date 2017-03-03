John Corbett is set to co-star opposite Daniella Alonso in Las Reinas, ABC’s drama pilot from feature writer Dean Georgaris, ABC Studios and the Mark Gordon Co.

Written by Georgaris and directed by Liz Friedlander, Las Reinas centers on Detective Alex De La Reina (Alonso) who is forced to confront her past when a case compels her to reconnect with her estranged family – the most powerful criminal outfit in Miami. Thrust back into the world she thought she had left behind, Alex must walk the murky line between the law and her family, and question her true destiny as a De La Reina.

Corbett will play Lt. Donald Worden, Alex’s (Alonso) former partner and her mentor. A great detective in his own right, he taught her everything he knows, and he understands how dangerous it is for Alex to reconnect with her grandmother, Gabriella (Sonia Braga), who is the head of the largest crime family in Miami, in order to solve the case of a missing girl.

Georgaris executive produces with Chris Brancato, who serves as showrunner, as well as TMGC’s Mark Gordon and Nicholas Pepper for ABC Studios.

Corbett recently co-starred opposite Denis Leary in the FX comedy series Sex&Drugs&Rock&Roll and reprised his starring role in My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2. He is repped by Gersh and Lovett Management