UPDATED, Thursday, 6 PM: Joey Stanton, the talent agent who left CAA yesterday after a three-year stint, just joined ICM Partners. It’s not yet known which clients will be joining him. Stanton’s first day on the job will be tomorrow.

His move to ICM comes after a number of new hires recently at the agency including senior political strategist Hannah Linkenhoker; lit agent Daniel Cohan, who moved from WME, and lit agent Spencer Baumgarten and digital agent Lex Conboy, both from CAA.

When queried by Deadline about the hire, ICM Partners co-heads of Talent Lorrie Bartlett, Dar Rollins, and Adam Schweitzer gave this statement: “Joey is a superior talent agent with many years of experience and has a well-deserved reputation for championing his clients. He is a complement to our team, and we welcome him to ICM Partners.”

PREVIOUS EXCLUSIVE, Wednesday 2:19 PM: Joey Stanton, who has been at CAA since October of 2014, has exited the talent agency. While there Stanton, repped such talent as Bella Thorne, Glen Powell, Nina Dobrev, Caleb Landry Jones. He was also on the team for a number of other CAA clients including Orlando Bloom, The Walking Dead‘s Norman Reedus, Hunter Killer‘s Taylor John Smith and Speachless‘ Minnie Driver.

CAA would not comment. Stanton could not be reached for comment.