EXCLUSIVE: Joey Stanton, who has been at CAA since October of 2014, has exited the talent agency.

While there Stanton, repped such talent as Bella Thorne, Glen Powell, Nina Dobrev, Caleb Landry Jones. He was also on the team for a number of other CAA clients including Orlando Bloom, The Walking Dead‘s Norman Reedus, Arrow‘s Stephen Arnell and Speachless‘ Minnie Driver.

CAA would not comment. Stanton could not be reached for comment.