JJ Feild (Turn) and Latarsha Rose (The Hunger Games) have booked series regular roles in NBC’s untitled medical drama from Law & Order veteran Warren Leight, Paul Haggis and Sony TV. The project, written/executive produced by Leight and directed/exec produced by Charles McDougall, is described as a real-time “extreme event” medical series that follows the nurses and doctors of an understaffed Brooklyn hospital that becomes the borough’s last viable trauma center after a catastrophic hurricane wreaks havoc on the city. Feild will play Dr. Peter Riley, a love interest of Kim’s (Rachel Griffiths). Rose will portray Audra, a frontline nurse with an attitude. Feild most recently wrapped features Professor Marston & The Wonder Women and indie The Etruscan Smile. He also can be seen on the third season of AMC’s Turn and limited series The Stag for BBC2. He’s repped by Paradigm. Mosaic and Troika in the UK. Rose, who appeared in The Hunger Games, had recent guest roles on Bull and Grey’s Anatomy. She’s repped by SMS and Vincent Nastri at Bleecker Street Entertainment.

Rodney To (Parks and Recreation) has landed a series regular role opposite Hannah Ware on Redliners, NBC’s drama pilot based on short stories by Charlaine Harris. Written by Shaun Cassidy and Kelly Sue DeConnick and directed by Jason Ensler, Redliners follows a pair of former operatives, Anne (Ware) and Holt (Jerod Haynes), who get re-activated and drawn into a larger conspiracy while attempting to maintain their undercover lives. To will play Budd Nii, the earnest, sheltered, eternally positive square Assistant Dean to Anne (Ware). To recurred on NBC’s Parks and Recreation, as well as Rosewood and Wilfred. He’s repped by Don Buchwald & Associates and Mills Kaplan Entertainment.