JJ Abrams was on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last night to help promote the Broadway-bound comedy The Play That Goes Wrong, which was a hit on London’s West End (it won an Olivier Award) where Abrams said he saw it and asked how he could help. He’s now making his Broadway producing debut for the transfer, which is now in previews at the Lyceum Theatre.

Pretty cool for a Broadway show to get the Tonight Show treatment, and Fallon gave them carte blanche, and even helped in an “interview” with the playwrights. The trio — comedy troupers Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer and Henry Shields — were introduced by Abrams and proceeded to give a pretty good idea of what their play is about. Abrams described it as part Monty Python and part Buster Keaton, but maybe with a little Tasmanian Devil thrown in for good measure.

Spoiler alert: The cleaning crew certainly worked overtime after the segment.

Check it out above.