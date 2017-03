Jimmy Kimmel Live this afternoon announced the return of “Mash Up Mondays, ” in which Kimmel brings two well-known music acts together to form one super, pun-filled band performance. Tonight’s show features Lady AnteBell Biv DeVoe (Lady Antebellum and Bell Biv DeVoe).

On Monday, March 13, Kimmel will debut OK Go-Go’s (OK Go and the Go-Go’s) and Monday, March 20 will featuring Ice-T.I (Ice T and T.I.).