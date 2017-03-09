During the week of February 27, 2017 and following Jimmy Kimmel’s stint as host of the 2017 Academy Awards®, “Jimmy Kimmel Live” scored its most-watched week ever on YouTube with 70 million total video views (70,326,118) in a week.

Kimmel cashed in, YouTube-wise, on his Oscar adventure, with the video Jimmy Kimmel Reveals What Really Happened At Craziest Oscars Ever clocking more than 4.5M viewers, as did Mean Tweets – Oscars Edition. Jimmy Kimmel’s Oscars Monologue has 3.4M views, and Jimmy Kimmel’s Tribute To Matt Damon at the Oscars has clocked 3.2M.

But the week’s JKL channel YouTube tally is topped by nearly 7M views for the show’s unveiling of new trailer for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.

