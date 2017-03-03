Jimmy Kimmel asked JKL guest President George W. Bush if his dad was “maybe faking it a little” when he was hospitalized with pneumonia so he would not have to attend President Donald Trump’s inauguration.

Bush laughed, telling Kimmel’s crowd, “He’s a funny man!”

“That wasn’t a joke,” Kimmel shot back.

Kimmel noted his previous night’s guest, Alec Baldwin has been playing Trump on Saturday Night Live and wondered if Bush had been bothered when that show lampooned him during his presidency.

“Not at all,” Bush said, explaining that “the best humor is when you make fun of yourself.”

“Tell that to the president. He doesn’t think so,” Kimmel said, of notoriously thin-skinned Trump.

Bush said he thought the guy who played him bets was Steve Bridges. “He’s dead,” Bush said.

“Did you have anything to do with his death?” Kimmel wondered, understandably.

“I hope not,” Bush deadpanned. Bridges is the guy who appeared with Bush at the 2006 White House Correspondents dinner, playing his alter-ego.

Bush mentioned he’d had dinner with ‘SNL’ impresario Lorne Michaels who told him he’d put a great speech writer on Bush during his time in office, who came up with “strategery.”

‘I said, ‘Wait a minute! I said ‘strategery,” Bush responded.

They argued back and forth for a while, Bush recalled, but he got in the last word, asking Michaels, “Did he come up with ‘misunderestimate’?”

Kimmel asked Bush about his TV viewing habits – very little – and wondered “Do you know who won the Academy Award for Best Picture?”

“Pass the envelope please,” Bush joked.