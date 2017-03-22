Jimmy Kimmel has a theory about Ivanka Trump. WaPo reported Tuesday that the First Daughter will be an unsalaried daddy-adviser with an office in the West Wing; she is seeking top-level security clearance. Ivanka plans to serve as her father’s “eyes and ears,” Kimmel noted.
“For real,” Kimmel assured his Hollywood studio audience – not even the first time this week that a late-night comic has had to assure his viewers that something he has said about Donald Trump’s White House was NOT a joke.
At the White House, Kimmel said, Ivanka “will draw on her 20 years of foreign and domestic policy experience that she gained selling sandals to Nordstrom.”
“I have theory about it,” Kimmel confided. “Her office is on the second floor of the West Wing, not far from the Oval Office. I suspect they put her there so somebody can run and grab her, in case her father decides to nuke anything. She might be only one he will listen to.”
Check out his full comments in the video above.
The blatant misogyny on display against Ivanka (both here and in the prior SNL skit in which they attacked her as ‘complicit’) is sickening. She’s a private citizen and a first daughter who didn’t run for office. Did the media attack Sasha and Malia like this? Chelsea?
No, of course not. But for whatever reason, they think it’s okay to do this with Ivanka. The young lady is well-spoken, well-educated (Georgetown and Wharton), an accomplished businesswoman, a wife and a mother. Pretty much any parent would love for their daughter to grow up to be as successful as she is, but for some reason the media thinks this is acceptable.
Disgusting.