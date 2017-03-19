Jimmy Breslin, the influential, combative and often-imitated New York City newspaper journalist, died today at 88. His death was reported in his longtime berth, the New York Daily News. Breslin had been recovering from pneumonia.

Breslin, who also wrote novels but will be remembered for giving voice to working class New Yorkers through his New York Daily News and Newsday columns, won the Pulitzer Prize for Commentary in 1986, and the George Polk Award for metropolitan reporting in 1985.

He is survived by wife Ronnie Eldridge, four children, three stepchildren and twelve grandchildren.

Like Chicago’s Mike Royko, Breslin wrote in a contentious, common-man style, an approach that fell in and out of favor over the decades. In 1977, Son of Sam killer David Berkowitz addressed a letter to him, a missive subsequently published in the New York Daily News and later used in Spike Lee’s 1999 Summer of Sam film. Breslin’s correspondence was later criticized by at least one FBI agent as “baiting” the killer.

Breslin’s high profile as a tough-talking crusader was solidified by his many appearances on TV talk shows dating back to the ’60s-ear Tonight Show and The Dick Cavett Show, among many others. He even hosted Saturday Night Live in 1986, and played himself in the Spike Lee film.

New York City mayor Bill de Blasio called Breslin’s wit and dedication to the truth “unmatched” in journalism.

Jimmy Breslin's sharp wit and dedication to bringing the truth to New Yorkers was unmatched in journalism. He will be missed. pic.twitter.com/M7pakJXeVV — Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) March 19, 2017